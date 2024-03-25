Seniors behind the wheel: Germany rejects driver checks

In many European countries and around the world, seniors' driving skills are regularly tested. But such a test is voluntary in Germany. Is that a safety risk?

In over fifty years of driving, Peter Mecking never caused an accident –– and he has no reason to doubt that record will continue. Now at the age of 70, Mecking has voluntarily undertaken a so-called 'driving fitness check.' For the test, he drove his red Cupra around his home city of Cologne for 45 minutes, under the close observation of driving instructor Dominik Wirtz.

Mecking generally drives about 100 kilometers (62 miles) a day. For him, the test was a matter of course: "I am taking it because there does come a point when you should stop driving, due to diminishing mental and physical performance," he told DW. "And if someone told me I should stop driving, I would accept that, too. Because I would be putting myself and others in danger on the road."

For the test, driving instructor Wirtz navigates Mecking through Cologne's streets, and then to the highway. He watches whether Mecking is keeping to the speed limit, using lanes properly, and keeping a safe distance from the cars ahead. But also, whether he is respecting the right-of-way, and showing consideration to cyclists, e-scooters and pedestrians.

Mecking mastered the 45-minute test with confidence, and his driving skills were praised by the instructor, whose only advice was that Mecking should check his blind spot more often in future.

Millions of senior drivers in Germany

Ten million people over the age of 65 have a driver's license in Germany, and more and more of them are voluntarily having their driving skills checked. The driving instructors cannot take away their license –– they can only provide feedback.

"I'm currently overseeing two senior driving tests each week," Wirtz told DW. "The people who take the test are sensible and open-minded –– they are open to criticism –– I tell most that they can keep driving. It's the people who don't come that are the problem. They stay under the radar."

Debate about mandatory testing of elderly drivers recently flared up in Germany, after an 83-year-old drove onto a bike path to get past a traffic jam in Berlin, causing a serious accident in which a mother and her four-year-old child died.

Wirtz says he does occasionally test people who should no longer be behind the wheel: "There were two checks following which I had to inform the seniors that it would not be good if they kept driving. In one case, the man stopped the car when the traffic light was green ... and when it turned red, he wanted to drive onto the intersection."

"And when I give them this unfortunate feedback, it always hits them hard," he added.

The greatest challenges facing elderly drivers are: Having to constantly watch all of the traffic at once, having the concentration to do this, and being able to react quickly.

The European Commission recently proposed mandatory health tests for older drivers, including a compulsory vision and hearing test every five years for drivers over 70. But the proposal was rejected by the EU Parliament in Strasbourg at the end of February, which now means that individual EU countries can decide whether they wish to implement the compulsory tests. Germany, in particular, raised objections to the proposal.

"We cannot put state regulations in place of people's personal responsibility," said Germany's Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, member of the Free Democratic Party (FDP). "And we cannot be complaining about bureaucratic hurdles, while at the same time we are creating new, unnecessary bureaucracy."

In Europe, health checks are standard

Germany's stance on mandatory testing was not popular with many of its neighboring countries. Health checks for senior drivers have long been standard in 14 EU countries. In Spain, a mandatory test is required every five years from the age of 65. In the Czech Republic, the testing starts at 60. In Portugal, it is required from 50. And in Asia, Japan even tests senior drivers for signs of dementia.

In Italy, very much a car-loving country, elderly drivers are especially scrutinized, and there is even a compulsory health check for drivers under 50. It is required again after ten years, and then every five years. When drivers turn 70, the test is compulsory every three years, and after 80, every two years. Seniors over 80 must also submit a medical certificate proving they are free from diabetes and heart disease.

Germany's Transport Ministry and the ADAC –– the largest automobile association in Europe –– both say that seniors have much more driving experience, and that the accident figures published by Germany's Federal Statistical Office put their skills in a positive light. The figures show that in Germany, 77,700 drivers over the age of 65 were involved in accidents causing personal injury in 2022, the equivalent of 15% of all accidents causing injury in 2022. But seniors comprise 22% of Germany's population –– a much higher percentage.

So, does that prove that senior drivers are not a major safety risk on the roads? Consider another analysis by the same Federal Statistical Office, which tells another story: When drivers over 75 cause an accident, they are responsible almost 77% of the time. That is a higher percentage than that of novice drivers between the ages of 18-20.

Compulsory driving test after 75?

Kirstin Zeidler, who conducts accident research for insurance companies, believes the voluntary 45-minute "driving fitness check" should be made compulsory for 75-year-olds, but should be called "feedback drives." "The feedback drives are not about stripping people of their driver's license," she told DW. "On the contrary: they are meant to help people maintain their mobility, to help them continue driving for as long as possible, while providing them with information on how it do it well, and not endanger themselves or others."

She says, for example, that driving instructors should give seniors the kind of advice that Wirtz does: Don't drive at night or during rush hour, don't drive in big cities. Instead, limit yourself to familiar routes –– to the doctor, the pharmacy, or the supermarket. But one aspect of the testing is dramatic: When an elderly person loses their driver's license, it can be a major turning point in their lives –– they lose autonomy, and in some cases they lose some control over their lives.

Zeidler has a recommendation for compulsory tests: "Other countries have medical health checks done at a doctor's office. We believe that approach is wrong." Driving problems are more a result of gradually dwindling cognitive abilities than physical health. Driving well depends on "recognizing situations and reacting quickly. We should be checking driving behaviors and skills in real traffic situations."

