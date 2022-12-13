Senior EU lawmakers agree to oust Eva Kaili amid scandal

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed the "unanimous decision."
Who is Eva Kaili?
The 44-year-old Greek Social Democrat was arrested in Belgium on Friday over allegations she was part of a group accepting bribes from Qatar in exchange for promoting policies friendly to the Gulf state.
A final decision to remove her from office is set to happen later on Tuesday, as it requires a two-thirds approval from EU lawmakers.
The Greek politician and her three alleged co-conspirators are accused of accepting lavish gifts and large monetary sums from Qatari agents.
Corruption scandal rocks European Union
Both Qatar and the lawmaker have denied any wrongdoing. Kaili's lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Tuesday that her position was that she "had nothing to do with Qatari bribes."
Speaking on Greek television, Dimitrakopoulos said he would not confirm or deny that large sums of cash were found at her home. Belgian prosecutors have said that they found hundreds of thousands of euros at the homes of multiple suspects as well as in a hotel room.