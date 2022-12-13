  1. Skip to content
Eva Kaili sits in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France
Kaili has denied any wrongdoingImage: EP/REUTERS
PoliticsEurope

Senior EU lawmakers agree to oust Eva Kaili amid scandal

1 hour ago

The first step to forcing Kaili out of the parliament received unanimous support, EU officials have said. The Greek lawmaker is accused of accepting bribes from Qatari agents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KrEU

The heads of all political groups of the European Parliament met on Tuesday morning and agreed to remove former Vice President Eva Kaili from the body.

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed the "unanimous decision."

Who is Eva Kaili?

The 44-year-old Greek Social Democrat was arrested in Belgium on Friday over allegations she was part of a group accepting bribes from Qatar in exchange for promoting policies friendly to the Gulf state.

Kaili has already been suspended from her duties and is in police custody. More information about specific criminal charges against her are due to be announced on Wednesday, Belgian officials have said.

A final decision to remove her from office is set to happen later on Tuesday, as it requires a two-thirds approval from EU lawmakers.

The Greek politician and her three alleged co-conspirators are accused of accepting lavish gifts and large monetary sums from Qatari agents.

Corruption scandal rocks European Union

Both Qatar and the lawmaker have denied any wrongdoing. Kaili's lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Tuesday that her position was that she "had nothing to do with Qatari bribes."

Speaking on Greek television, Dimitrakopoulos said he would not confirm or deny that large sums of cash were found at her home. Belgian prosecutors have said that they found hundreds of thousands of euros at the homes of multiple suspects as well as in a hotel room.

es/dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

