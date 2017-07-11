Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria

The US military announced late Friday it had killed a senior al-Qaida leader during a drone strike near the Suluk town in Syria.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaida leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar," Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee said in a statement. He added it was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

"The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the statement added.

A US outpost in southern Syria was attacked two days ago, but the statement did not say whether the drone strike was carried out in retaliation.

In September, another al-Qaida commander, Salim Abu-Ahmad, was killed in an airstrike in Idlib in the northwestern province.

"Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations," the statement said.

jsi/ (AFP, Reuters)