Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria

Abdul Hamid al-Matar's death has been confirmed by the US military.
The US military announced late Friday it had killed a senior al-Qaida leader during a drone strike in Syria.
"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaida leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar," Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee said in a statement.
"The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the statement added.
jsi/ (AFP, Reuters)