 Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria | News | DW | 23.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria

Abdul Hamid al-Matar's death has been confirmed by the US military. It comes two days after a US outpost in Syria was attacked.

07.2016 Breaking News English

The US military announced late Friday it had killed a senior al-Qaida leader during a drone strike in Syria.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaida leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar," Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee said in a statement.

"The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the statement added.

A US outpost in southern Syria was attacked two days ago, but the statement did not say whether the drone strike was carried out in retaliation. 

jsi/ (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement