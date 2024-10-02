Senegal's young artists take on political crisis

ArtsSenegalSenegal's young artists take on political crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoArtsSenegalSira Thierij in Dakar, Senegal02/10/2024February 10, 2024In recent years, political protests have become more common in Senegal. While the threat of violence awaits those taking to the streets, some Senegalese are using art to express their grievances, as DW's Sira Thierij reports from Dakar.https://p.dw.com/p/4cCTsAdvertisement