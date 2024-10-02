  1. Skip to content
Senegal's young artists take on political crisis

Sira Thierij in Dakar, Senegal
February 10, 2024

In recent years, political protests have become more common in Senegal. While the threat of violence awaits those taking to the streets, some Senegalese are using art to express their grievances, as DW's Sira Thierij reports from Dakar.

Senegal | Frauen kämpfen um gleiche Zugänge zu Landrechten

Senegal women's group push for equal land rights in Africa

African women tend to own less land than men. One village in Senegal is fighting for gender equality in land rights. 
EqualitySeptember 26, 202301:28 min
Migrants sit onboard a boat navigating in agitated waters

Senegalese fishermen: 'Barcelona, or die trying'

Fishermen embark on the perilous journey from Senegal to Spain’s Canary Islands, as native fish stocks deplete.
MigrationAugust 7, 202301:37 min
Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine

On Eco Africa: how farmers are combatting lack of rain in Kenya and an underwater drone 'made in Senegal'.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 10, 202326:06 min
Afrimaxx 22.09.2023

Pioneering photographer Fatoumata Diabaté

Photography made its way to Africa in the 19th century, pioneered by former slaves.
ArtsSeptember 23, 202303:56 min
DW Sendung Afrimaxx

Afrimaxx - Modern African Lifestyle

Kwesi Botchway’s portrait art, Mama Kea’s crocheted shoes and five things to do in Lilongwe, Malawi.
ArtsJune 29, 202326:06 min
external

Ayanwura - the little Nigerian girl with "talking drums"

Sophia Olaide aka Ayanwura is a Nigerian girl who plays traditional "talking drums".
ArtsDecember 23, 202201:53 min
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Sandro Giorano

Sandro Giordano's strange photos

The Italian photographer has captured moments when everything seems topsy-turvy.
ArtsOctober 10, 202305:29 min
Logo NFT - non-fungible token - over digital art by the artist Beeple

NFTs: Hype – or here to stay?

Some see NFTs - non fungible tokens – as a passing fad, for others, they're the future of art.
ArtsApril 15, 202306:20 min
DW Sendung | Euromax | 21.1.2023 | Eckhard Ahmed Krausen - Moschee

Favorite photo subject: Mosques around Europe

Photographer Eckhard Ahmed Krausen, a convert to Islam, photographs mosques all across Europe.
ArtsJanuary 21, 202304:57 min
