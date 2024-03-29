Senegal's top court confirms Faye as president-elect

After a turbulent run-up to the election, the process itself was a peaceful one, with leading opposition figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye confirmed as the new president-elect of Senegal with more than 50% of the vote.

Senegal's leading opposition figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye was confirmed as the President-elect by the country's top court on Friday.

Senegal's Constitutional Council announced official results that gave Faye, with 54.28% of the vote in the first round of presidential elections held last week, a clear lead.

Former Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba came in second, with 35.79% of the vote, according to the Council. The Council said other candidates had also raised no objection to the outcome.

A tense political climate in the run-up to election

Outgoing President Macky Sall was accused of clinging on to power last year after he refused to refute rumors about a possible third term, which is beyond the constitutional limit of two terms, sparking protests.

The president of the western African nation also unsuccessfully tried to postpone the vote — which was originally due February 25 — until the end of the year.

More to come...

