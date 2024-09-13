Senegal's president dissolves parliament, calls snap vote

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye says he is dissolving the country’s parliament. The move paves the way for a snap legislative election six months after Africa's youngest elected leader gained power.

The Senegalese president dissolved the country's opposition-led parliament on Thursday, hoping lawmakers from his party can win a majority in the legislature.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected on an anti-establishment platform six months ago.

He announced the move in a televised address on Thursday evening, asking asked voters to give his party a mandate to carry out the "systemic transformation that I promised."

What the Senegalese president said

"I am dissolving parliament and calling legislative elections for November 17," Faye said in a televised address.

Faye's government hopes to secure a majority in the legislature that will allow it to implement its ambitious economic program, focused on reducing external dependence.

Referring to the March election that saw him gain power, Faye said the Senegalese people had chosen change.

"This historic vote was imposed by a people who chose courage over resignation. This inspires me for our common future," said the president.

Faye's supporters see the dissolution as an opportunity to overcome a current impasse on advancing his program.

At 44, Faye became Africa's youngest elected leader in the election, less than two weeks after he was released from prison.

His rise has reflected widespread frustration among Senegal's youth with the country's direction — a common sentiment across Africa.

He campaigned on promises such as fighting corruption and securing a bigger share of the country's natural resources for the population.

Faye and Ousmane Sonko, the country's prime minister and a popular opposition figure who helped Faye clinch victory so decisively, have blamed the parliament for a lack of progress so far.

Analysts say that Faye's political party, PASTEF, is likely to secure a majority based on his popularity and victory margin in the presidential election.

The new election must take place within the next 90 days, according to the country's constitution.

The Benno Bokk Yaakar opposition platform led by former President Macky Sall condemned the dissolution, claiming that Faye had convened a legislative session under false pretenses to announce it. Faye's opponents accused him of "perjury."

What policies does Faye want to pursue?

Faye, who won the presidential election with an absolute majority, favors Senegal's withdrawal from the CFA franc — a controversial currency created in 1945 by former colonial power France still used in several West African countries.

He also wants the renegotiation of hydrocarbon contracts with multinational energy giants and a review of fishing permits for foreign multinationals.

Faye has also called for a complete institutional reform, reducing the number of government ministries, abolishing the post of prime minister and creating a vice-presidency.

The creation of this new position to "assist" the head of state and replace him in the event of unavailability or a vacancy in power would require constitutional reform and parliamentary approval.

rc/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)