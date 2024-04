Arwa Barkallah

04/02/2024 April 2, 2024

Senegal has a new president. Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in today, marking a dramatic change for the former opposition figure who was in jail just a few weeks ago. The 44-year-old swept last month's elections on pledges of radical reform just days after being released from prison. Dakar-based journalist Arwa Barkallah explains why fighting corruption is high on Faye's list of priorities.