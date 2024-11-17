Senegal's new president seeks majority in parliamentary vote

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye called the early elections hoping to pave the way towards major reforms pledged during his election campaign earlier this year.

Polls opened in Senegal on Sunday for an early parliamentary election, called in September by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a few months after his first-round win in presidential elections running on an anti-establishment platform of rapid and far-reaching reform.

A total of 165 seats are up for grabs in the country's legislature, with polls scheduled to close on Sunday evening.

First projected results could come as early as Monday morning, finalized results could take much longer.

New president seeks parliamentary backing for agenda

The 44-year-old Faye pledged change at his inauguration in April, but had found it difficult to deliver while his PATSEF party did not hold a majority in the country's parliament, with less than a third of the seats.

Senegal's new president vows change as he takes office To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He says that the opposition-led parliament blocked him from delivering on pledges such as fighting corruption, reviewing fishing permits for foreign companies and securing a bigger share from the country's natural resources for the population.

Given Faye's runaway win in late March, winning 54% of the first-round vote and claiming the presidency without the need for a runoff vote, PATSEF's chances of making gains in the parliamentary election under Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and his government seem reasonable.

Both Faye and his firebrand mentor Sonko had faced prison time and various criminal charges, which they say were politically motivated, under Senegal's previous leadership.

Polls are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time (1800 GMT/UTC) on Sunday Image: John Wessels/AFP

What about the opposition?

Former President Macky Sall is leading an opposition grouping from abroad, though it was typically common for former Senegalese heads of state to refrain from further political roles.

Already under pressure for the legal actions against Sonko and Faye, Sall triggered major protests and violence in the run-up to the presidential elections by seeking a last-minute delay, which the election commission later overturned.

Former prime minister and presidential runner-up Amadou Ba is also heading his own coalition.

Dakar's Mayor Barthelemy Dias has also stood out in the campaign amid some heated exchanges with Sonko.

Despite sporadic incidents of violence between supporters — and some incendiary comments from leaders on both sides at times, often later followed by retractions and calls for calm — the campaign was comparatively peaceful.

Will Senegal's Diomaye deliver? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Unemployment high, government says debt was larger than previously announced

The opposition has accused the new government of inaction, amateurism and of being preoccupied by settling old scores with the previous administration since coming to power.

More than 20% of people in the West African nation are unemployed and many continue to risk their lives trying to reach Europe by boat.

The government meanwhile said an audit of public finances showed the budget deficit was wider than previously announced under Sall.

The IMF suspended an aid program pending a review of that audit, and debt ratings agency Moody's also cut Senegal's credit rating in response.

Since taking office, authorities have lowered the price of household goods such as rice, oil and sugar, trying to deliver on election promises but also risking further strain on the budget.

Germany looks to expand cooperation with West Africa To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

msh/lo (AFP, Reuters)