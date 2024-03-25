Senegal: Ruling coalition concedes defeat to Faye

Amadou Ba from Senegal's governing coalition has called opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye to congratulate him on winning Sunday's election.

Government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana told journalists on Monday that the ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba had called Bassirou Diomaye Faye to concede defeat following Sunday elections.

Faye, the opposition leader, was leading the race in Senegal elections, according to local media reporting. Official results are expected later this week.

The vote on Sunday was largely peaceful with a high turnout, observers said. Results from polling stations that had completed counting were posted overnight on social media.

Ba congratulates Faye for winning 1st round

"In light of presidential election result trends and while we await the official proclamation, I congratulate... Faye for his victory in the first round," Ba said in a statement in the afternoon.

It is not clear yet whether Faye has won more than 50% of the vote, which would mean there would be no requirement for a run-off vote to determine the winner of the election. The National Election Commission is yet to announce the tally.

But local media reporting put Faye ahead with around 57% against 31% for Ba, and most newspapers congratulated Faye Monday morning.

Ba had briefly appeared in front of his supporters on Sunday night, saying he would give a "definitive" assessment around midday on Monday. Faye has not publicly spoken since he cast his vote.

Celebrations in Dakar

By Monday, several presidential candidates had already conceded to Faye, who had been released from jail just days ago before the vote. Faye is a senior official in the party led by popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Sonko, who was seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall's governing party, was disqualified from running for the presidency over a defamation conviction he said he was politically motivated, which authorities deny.

Members of Sonko's dissolved Pastef party and other parties formed a coalition and picked Faye as a candidate in November. After the two were released from jail on March 16, Sonko immediately hit the campaign trail, calling on his supporters to elect Faye.

The key tenets of the opposition's campaign rested on the need to fight corruption in the government and to protect Senegal's economy from the influence of foreign powers.

Some opposition supporters Sunday night were adamant their candidate had already won. In capital Dakar, some people sat on car rooftops chanting, while others carried flags, banners and set off fireworks saying Faye would win outright.

Elections after months of unrest

Ba, who stepped down as prime minister to campaign, was backed by Senegal’s President Macky Sall. Sall's refusal to say whether he would run for a third term after having already served two terms, as he is constitutionally bound, sparked political uncertainty last summer. He ultimately ruled out a third term last July.

The elections also come after Sall unsuccessfully tried to postpone the 25 February vote until the end of the year, sparking violent protests. Ultimately, the vote was held on Sunday.

Senegal has stood apart in a region where the military has seized power from civilian governments in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. The election is the nation’s fourth democratic transfer of power since it gained independence from France in 1960.

