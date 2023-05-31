Senegal: leading opposition politician sentenced to prison

Law and JusticeSenegalSenegal: leading opposition politician sentenced to prisonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeSenegal31 minutes ago31 minutes agoProtesters have clashed with police in Senegal's capital Dakar after a court sentenced a leading opposition politician to two years in prison. Ousmane Sonko denies any wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated.https://p.dw.com/p/4S5WtAdvertisement