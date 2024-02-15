  1. Skip to content
Senegal: anger and disillusion after election delay

Maria Gerth-Niculescu
February 15, 2024

Several people have died in Senegal following the postponement of the presidential election until December. Protesters in Casamance, where jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko enjoys significant support, have vowed not to back down.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cRjA
