Send us your top home remedy – and win a prize!

Whether it's for colds, spots or tummy ache - DW's health magazine In Good Shape wants to hear about YOUR top home remedy! Perhaps it's something you learned from your grandma, maybe you invented it yourself. Either way, we want to know about it! Here's how to take part:

Send us a description, a photo or a short video! We'll reveal the most interesting ones on our show. A draw will decide who wins a collection of DW travel and sporting items.

So, come on – send us your favorite remedy!

The deadline for entries is 12 August 2022. The judges‘ decision is final. Good luck!