 Send us a postcard!

Euromaxx

Send us a postcard! 

Sadly, the tradition of writing postcards has become almost extinct. But 150 years ago, the postcard was the latest and most modern means of correspondence. What we now call a postcard is actually a picture postcard. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Postkarte 150 Jahre

Many say that, in the age of text and messenger services, the postcard is becoming less and less important. But writing postcards is a good way to get in touch with people who are close to you. After all, the message is always: "I think of you". Especially a postcard from your holiday resort remains very popular despite digital communication methods. The short greeting on the card is handwritten and a real antithesis to digital content. 

We look forward to receiving your postcards! Send us one, gladly with a motive from your hometown and a small greeting. Our adress is:

Deutsche Welle
Euromaxx
Voltastr. 6
13355 Berlin
Germany

To enter our draw please also write your address on the postcard. As a thank-you we are giving away a DW travel set consisting of rucksack, Bluetooth headset, sauna towel, suitcase belt, baseball cap, a travel coffee mug, a small flashlight and a wristwatch in our exclusive Euromaxx design.

We look forward to receiving your letters - and please don't forget your address!

The closing date for entries is 05 July 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

