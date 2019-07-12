 Send us a picture of your favorite flower! | Euromaxx | DW | 12.07.2019

Euromaxx

Send us a picture of your favorite flower!

Whether in your garden, in a park, or in a vase: Flowers make people happy! Especially their favorites! The Damask rose particularly appealing and is more than just a pretty blossom.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsblumen

The Damask rose is a plant indigenous to the Middle East, but had reached the Greek island of Samos by 1000 BC. The fragrant rosae damascena is cultivated in the fittingly named Rose Valley in Bulgaria. Its oil-bearing blossoms contain more scent molecules than all other rose species. They are used to produce essential oil, an ingredient in the world’s most luxurious perfumes. 

How about you? What’s your favorite flower? Send us a picture of yourself with your favorite flower. Is it a rose? Or perhaps an orchid? Or some rare species that only grows where you live?

We can’t wait to see your pictures. As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a wristwatch designed exclusively for Euromaxx. The deadline for entries is July 26, 2019, at 12 o’clock UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

