Send us a photo of the tallest building where you live.

People have always constructed tall buildings, such as the pyramids in Egypt. Nowadays there are skyscrapers all over the world. The highest building in the world at 828 meters is currently the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 41

But Berlin can also boast a superlative: its television tower is at 368 meters the highest building in Germany. The landmark is a magnet for visitors. Around 60 million people have visited the television tower since its opening on 3 October 1969. Now it is celebrating its 50th birthday and Euromaxx is joining in.

We want to know : Which building is the highest in your town, village or city?
Send us a photo of the highest building in your village or town. It doesn't have to be as high as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai or the Berlin TV Tower, it should only be the highest building in your area. 
We are looking forward to your photos. As a thank-you you enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. 

The closing date for entries is 11 October 2019, 12 noon UTC. Legal recourse is excluded. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

