Selfies are photographic self-portraits. The term went mainstream with the rising popularity of smartphones and social networks at the beginning of the 21st century.
The oldest photographic self-portraits date back to 1900. However, the word “selfie” appeared for the first time in 2002 in the Australian internet forum ABC Online. In 2013, the creators of the Oxford English Dictionary named it “word of the year”.
A selfie of Miss Israel and Miss Iraq taken in Las Vegas and posted by both contestants on Instagram has unleashed a digital diplomatic debate. Intended as a message of peace for the Middle East, it has drawn criticism.