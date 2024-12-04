  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
DiversityGermany

Self-Determination Act: Fresh gender choice for Germans

Steven Gislam
April 12, 2024

Jamie Williams, a 21-year-old transgender man, celebrates Germany's new gender identity law, granting citizens autonomy over their names and gender. However, the passage of the law remains contentious, particularly among German conservatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ei0N
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Quixplainer Parents | Familiennachzug

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany?

Germany’s hoping to attract skilled workers from abroad by allowing their parents and parents-in-law to join them.
MigrationOctober 17, 202301:00 min
external

Prayer for peace draws Berliners of all faiths

As emotions run high over the war between Israel and Hamas, people of different faiths chose to come together in Berlin.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202302:05 min
AfD members Robert Sesselmann, Tino Chrupalla and Björn Höcke

How much do neo-Nazi views influence Germany's AfD?

The far right is becoming stronger in Germany. What links does the AfD have to neo-Nazi movements?
PoliticsOctober 9, 202311:41 min
Show more