Self-Determination Act: Fresh gender choice for Germans

DiversityGermanySteven Gislam04/12/2024April 12, 2024Jamie Williams, a 21-year-old transgender man, celebrates Germany's new gender identity law, granting citizens autonomy over their names and gender. However, the passage of the law remains contentious, particularly among German conservatives.