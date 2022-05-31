Selecting DW trainees: "Diversity is important for us."

DW Akademie: How has this selection process changed since 2020?

Ramón García-Ziemsen: The first time we used this hybrid assessment approach was at the start of the pandemic. It’s, of course, gotten better from then. At first, we were somewhat overwhelmed, because we hadn’t yet found a good way to really get to know the applicants – and at the same time, for them to get to know us, and both are really important. The big problem with recruiting is that nothing should be left to chance. There are long discussions among colleagues throughout the various program areas and to come up with a good comparison. We’ve discarded the knowledge test, which is somewhat unfortunate because it was fun to do, and for example, added a TikTok exercise. As well, the selection committee is there which makes the exchange much better.



Have the requirements changed for applicants?

We're now looking a bit more at their creativity on social networks, platform conducive production and social videos. Diversity is also important to us, but not in the way that many media companies might understand it. We're interested in backgrounds or "unusual" ways that people got into the profession. We've also had trainees who knew very little about journalism when they applied, but who knew a lot about their own field. And I'm convinced that it's not just about the "how" aspect but it's also about the "what." If you don't have anything to say, people won't listen to you, regardless of how flashy you present things.

What does a perfect application look like?

There isn't a "perfect" application because journalism is a complex profession. But sure, there can be applications that I like because they're humorous and original but still credible. We also get applications that have a terrific seriousness about them, with self-reflection and a strong motivation to work for media organizations like DW that promote freedom of expression. Sometimes we get applications that don't stand out, but once we get to know the applicant, we become really enthusiastic. And "application cultures" differ all over the world. In some regions, applications tend to be serious and matter-of-fact, while in others it's the exact opposite. This makes it hard to compare and so DW's different language departments are always involved in the selection process.

How much pressure is there to make the right choice?

We have a real responsibility here. Those who apply and take part in our assessment center – well, it's like a formative experience, and not just in terms of their own career aspirations, but in terms of how they see DW. And for those who don't make it into the traineeship, it's really important that they come away feeling that were taken seriously here, that they were respected and treated fairly. And for committee members, this process is more than just selecting twelve people who will at some point move DW forward. This exchange with so many colleagues is a genuine, internal reflection process when it comes asking who will take us forward in the future, and what kind of future do we really want?