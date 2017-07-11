Seiko Hashimoto named Tokyo Olympics chief after sexism row

Japan's seven-time Olympic athlete Seiko Hashimoto was officially appointed as new president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee on Thursday.

The 56-year-old woman had served as Japan's Olympic Minister. Now, she replaces Yoshiro Mori, 83, who was forced to resign after he said that "women speak too much", sparking contreversy.

Hashimoto earlier said that she wanted to have "thorough discussions" with Mori, as his remarks made headlines.

"The Olympics' fundamental principle is to promote women's advancement in sport at all levels and organizations in order to realize gender equality," she said.

What is Hashimoto's Olympic career?

Hashimoto competed as a speed skater and sprint cyclist at seven consecutive winter and summer Games. She won a bronze medal for skating in 1992.

She previously said that her father raised her to compete in the Olympics, "even before I knew what the Olympics was," she added.

Born just five days before the opening ceremony of the last Tokyo Olympics, Hashimoto's parents reportedly named her after the Olympic flame's lighting, "seika" in Japanese.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)