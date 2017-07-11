Seiko Hashimoto named Tokyo Olympics chief after sexism row

Hashimoto has resigned from her role as Japan's Olympics Minister to head up the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after the previous president stepped down for derogatory remarks about women.
Japan's seven-time Olympic athlete Seiko Hashimoto was officially appointed as new president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee on Thursday.
The 56-year-old woman had served as Japan's Olympic Minister. Now, she replaces Yoshiro Mori, 83, who was forced to resign over sexist comments.
More to follow.
