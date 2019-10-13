Seehofer, German state officials present anti-Semitism plan

Interior officials have presented measures to fight extremism following last week's synagogue shooting. Proposed measures included extra protection for synagogues and fast-tracking investigations of anti-Semitic crime.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his 16-state-level counterparts have agreed to measures aiming to prevent incidents such as the October 9 shooting outside a synagogue in the city of Halle. Seehofer underscored the necessity of making it more difficult for people who exhibit extremist tendencies to obtain firearms because of the rampant violence in far-right communities.
"Policy must address this," Germany's interior minister said Friday." He said the country could deny weapons permits to people identified as extremists, as well as cancel existing permissions.
A 27-year-old failed to shoot his way into a synagogue packed with worshippers on Yom Kippur while livestreaming a rant about Jews via a gaming website. He killed two people before being arrested and confessing to police of being motivated by anti-Semitism.
Interior ministers' plan
Seehofer and his colleagues released a 10-point plan for addressing extremism on Friday.
