Security officials detain former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan was arrested in the capital, Islamabad, according to officials from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party as well as local media reports.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary forces, local media and party officials said on Tuesday.

The former leader was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad over anti-graft charges.

"Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case," the Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party have urged supporters to take to the streets in protest, but police warned that they will strictly enforce an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people.

Khan's close aide, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, confirmed the arrest and said "our workers are being subjected to torture."

Pakistan's political crisis

Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He claims his ouster was illegal and part of a Western conspiracy.

Khan has campaigned against he government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and demanded early elections.

The conflict between the two politicians has escalated amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Khan's supporters have clashed with police on several occasions.

Anonymous officials from Pakistan's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau, told the Associated Press that Khan will be brought before an anti-graft tribunal later on Tuesday.

