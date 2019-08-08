Security incident at Conservative Party conference

Security personnel blocked off a part of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, where members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party hold their annual gathering.

The cause of the commotion was not immediately clear as authorities waited before sharing any details. However, police later said that the unspecified incident had been resolved.

"An attendee to the Conservative Party Conference attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass," Manchester police said in a statement quoted by the Reuters news agency. "Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring."

Police were also seen entering the venue as press was moved away from the area. Paramedics were also in attendance.

Senior MP sent home

Senior Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the influential "1922 Committee" sub-group within the Conservatives, was apparently involved in the incident. A spokesman for the party later said that he had been asked to leave the conference after a "totally unacceptable" clash with security staff.

Clifton-Brown himself did not deny the incident when questioned by the UK's PA Media: "I've got nothing further to say about it. I don't want to comment on it, really," he said. Clifton-Browne has been the MP for the rural constituency of The Cotswolds in southern England since 1992; his family has long had ties to politics.

The incident happened to precede a Conservative policy announcement on plans for tougher sentences for people who assault law enforcement, made during Home Secretary Priti Patel's speech to the conference.

The conference is taking place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, with pared-down attendance from key figures in the party owing to continued parliamentary business in London.

