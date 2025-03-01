Security thwarts attempted arrest of South Korea's Yoon

PoliticsSouth KoreaSecurity thwarts attempted arrest of South Korea's YoonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth KoreaPhil Gayle01/03/2025January 3, 2025In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempted arrest was accompanied by scuffles between supporters and investigators. Presidential security forces eventually prevented his detention. Journalist Jen Moon was outside Yoon's residence. https://p.dw.com/p/4omkEAdvertisement