PoliticsSouth Korea

Security thwarts attempted arrest of South Korea's Yoon

Phil Gayle
January 3, 2025

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempted arrest was accompanied by scuffles between supporters and investigators. Presidential security forces eventually prevented his detention. Journalist Jen Moon was outside Yoon's residence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4omkE
