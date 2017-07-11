Security Council renews UN mission in Afghanistan

United Nations Security Council members voted in unison on Friday to renew the political mission in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue for another 6 months. The mission mandate will deal with humanitarian efforts and development among other issues, and will not involve peacekeeping.

The document stressed "the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.''

Importance of a 'representative government' stressed

The United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) tweeted a copy of the resolution.

The document emphasized "the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government" and vowed "to support the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all levels of decision-making."

This could become a sticking point considering the Taliban have formed a government made up of only men.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been asked by the 15-member council to provide “strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments."

Those recommendations are due by January 31, 2022.

