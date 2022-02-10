 Security analyst Oleksiy Melnyk: Ukraine has plenty of manpower | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.02.2022

DW News

Security analyst Oleksiy Melnyk: Ukraine has plenty of manpower

Watch video 04:41

Joint maneuvers by Russia and Belarus come as German Chancellor Scholz meets with Baltic leaders.

Diplomatic drive to resolve Ukraine crisis 10.02.2022

US military personnel have arrived in NATO member Romania, which borders Ukraine to the north.

NATO troops arrive in Romania as Ukraine crisis heats up 09.02.2022

The diplomatic drive to resolve the Ukraine crisis continues but Russia's FM refuses to be impressed.

Russian FM Lavrov: 'I can’t call it diplomacy' 10.02.2022

04.02.2022 A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft is seen at the tarmac after landing at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland February 4, 2022. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Ukraine crisis: NATO reinforces troops in Eastern member states 09.02.2022

DONBAS, UKRAINE - APRIL 12: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Kramatorsk border units affiliated with Ukrainian Armed Forces' Joint Forces Border Units patrol the border after tension rose in the region following the death of an Ukrainian soldier as a result of firing by pro-Russian separatists in Donbas, Eastern Ukraine on April 12, 2021. Ukrainian Armed Forces / Handout / Anadolu Agency

Talks on eastern Ukraine conflict to resume in March, sources say 11.02.2022

Normandy format talks on the Donbas conflict are set to continue next month. Meanwhile, a former top German adviser during the end of the Cold War has disputed Moscow's claims that NATO promised not to expand eastward.

Ein ukrainischer Soldat repariert einen Graben, der durch einen Mörsereinschlag an der Frontlinie beschädigt wurde, weniger als 100 Meter von den Stellungen der russischen Separatisten entfernt in der Oblast Luhansk in der Ostukraine. Die diplomatischen Bemühungen um die Abwendung eines Krieges in Osteuropa wurden unter hohem Einsatz fortgesetzt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NATO and Russia: Conflicting views in southeastern Europe 09.02.2022

The West is arguing about how best to deal with Russia, and NATO member states from Croatia to Turkey are central to these deliberations. Some in the region have expressed forceful — and conflicting — views.

President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug costs at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College – Culpeper Campus, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately 11.02.2022

The US president said "things could go crazy quickly" as NATO raised the alarm of Russian live-fire drills in Belarus. Biden warned the US would not carry out an evacuation of its citizens in the event of conflict.

DATE: JAN 31, 2018 LOCATION: Tapa, Estonia SUBJECT: British soldiers with NATO EFP deployment CREDIT: NATO SEARCHWORDS: NATO, RUSSIA, Estonia, Baltics

NATO presence needed from Baltic to Black Sea, Latvian PM says 10.02.2022

Baltic leaders called for a bolstered NATO troop presence on the alliance's eastern flank. The call for an additional force presence comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions with Russia over the fate of Ukraine.