Cars and TransportationGermany

Secrets of state cars and their escorts

Christian Pricelius
December 3, 2024

Heads of state and their guests often travel in motorcades with police escorts. What safety features do official state cars have? How are escort drivers trained? Berlin’s military police let us film them in action.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nhUo
