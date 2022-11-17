Secret Weapon: Lipstick

Lipstick is a symbol. Of power, rebellion, tradition and fashion sense. It can transform, seduce and shock. The beauty product has long fascinated people of many cultures, all over the world.

A small object with a long tradition and great power, lipstick is a classic beauty product. It has an extensive history within a diverse group of cultures. But what makes lipstick so fascinating? Why is it so popular?

As small and inconspicuous as lipstick may be, it can also be a political tool. An integral part of certain visions of femininity - and ultimately, of masculinity - lipstick reflects the conflicted development of society.



A wide variety of lipstick lovers from all over the world have appropriated the beauty product over time: Queens, politicians, workers, actresses, geishas, drag queens, rock stars. Using several iconic figures as examples, the film tells the story of lipstick from its creation to the present day.

The imaginative documentary takes a playful approach to images, but it also addresses the subject in a serious way. Specially shot sequences alternate with archive images in color and black and white, film and concert excerpts, and videos from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Taken together, they take the viewer on a journey through the colorful world of lipstick.

A film about the history and power of lipstick, the documentary touches on major current issues like diversity, feminism, gender issues and ecology.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 03.12.2022 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 03.12.2022 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 04.12.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5