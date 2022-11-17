  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Dokumentation „Geheimwaffe Lippenstift"
Image: ZED
Lifestyle

Secret Weapon: Lipstick

11 minutes ago

Lipstick is a symbol. Of power, rebellion, tradition and fashion sense. It can transform, seduce and shock. The beauty product has long fascinated people of many cultures, all over the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPiC
Dokumentation „Geheimwaffe Lippenstift
Image: ZED


A small object with a long tradition and great power, lipstick is a classic beauty product. It has an extensive history within a diverse group of cultures. But what makes lipstick so fascinating? Why is it so popular? 

As small and inconspicuous as lipstick may be, it can also be a political tool. An integral part of certain visions of femininity - and ultimately, of masculinity - lipstick reflects the conflicted development of society.


A wide variety of lipstick lovers from all over the world have appropriated the beauty product over time: Queens, politicians, workers, actresses, geishas, drag queens, rock stars. Using several iconic figures as examples, the film tells the story of lipstick from its creation to the present day.

Dokumentation „Geheimwaffe Lippenstift
Image: ZED
Dokumentation „Geheimwaffe Lippenstift
Image: ZED

The imaginative documentary takes a playful approach to images, but it also addresses the subject in a serious way. Specially shot sequences alternate with archive images in color and black and white, film and concert excerpts, and videos from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Taken together, they take the viewer on a journey through the colorful world of lipstick. 

A film about the history and power of lipstick, the documentary touches on major current issues like diversity, feminism, gender issues and ecology.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.12.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd gathers around four nooses

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Law and Justice24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

SportsNovember 16, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two men holding Slovenian flags kiss at the Ljubljana Pride Parade in Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 17, 2017

Slovenia introduces marriage equality

Slovenia introduces marriage equality

EqualityNovember 16, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian national team players stand together ahead of an international friendly against Senegal in September

No sign of World Cup anticipation in Iran

No sign of World Cup anticipation in Iran

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage