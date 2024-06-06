Secret Underworlds of the Soviet Union: Georgia

Bunkers, tunnels, former torture chambers: Georgia is home to secret underworlds, built during the Soviet era. Hardly any other country in the world has as many underground structures as tiny Georgia.

What lies dormant just a few meters underground is being brought to light for the first time.

The bunkers were intended to provide protection in the event of a nuclear war. Image: ZDF

During the Cold War, Georgia was part of the Soviet Union. And it had a NATO country as a neighbor: Turkey. During Russian rule, bunkers were built to provide protection in the event of a nuclear war, secret dungeons were built for political prisoners and mysterious tunnels appeared as well.

Tornike Kapanadze has discovered many bunkers in Tbilisi. Image: ZDF

Tornike Kapanadze has been researching the country's bunkers since 2016. He takes visitors inside the country's largest command bunker: 135 rooms and two kilometers of tunnels. Ana Sepashvili is actually an archaeologist, but also researches the secret prisons of the Stalin era.

People were tortured in this bunker. Image: ZDF

Traces left behind by prisoners from this era can still be found, today. Zhana Odiashvili discovers one of Stalin’s secret hiding places in an inconspicuous house. A well leads to an underground print shop. In 1907, Stalin helped plan one of the greatest crimes of the time, here - the robbery of the state bank in the Georgian capital city.

