Second whistleblower comes forward in Trump-Ukraine scandal

Mark Zaid, the lawyer representing the first whistleblower, told ABC News on Sunday that the second person is also from the US intelligence community and has been interviewed by the inspector general.

The lawyer said the second whistleblower, who has firsthand knowledge of US President Donald Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the US leader is accused of pressuring Ukraine for personal political gains, has spoken with the intelligence community's internal watchdog.

According to ABC News, Zaid said the second whistleblower "has firsthand knowledge of some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint and has been interviewed by the head of intelligence community's internal watchdog."

Zaid, who was expected to appear on ABC's "This Week" show, has confirmed the report about a second whistleblower in a tweet.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump. The decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry was triggered by allegations that Trump sought help from a foreign government in his reelection bid. Pelosi said the president's actions jeopardized US election integrity and threatened national security.

At the center of the scandal is a secret intelligence whistleblower complaint about the president's July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, in which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to dig up dirt on former vice president and possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Republican discontent

Trump has remained defiant in the face of the Democratic impeachment inquiry. In a series of posts on Twitter, Trump attacked the first whistleblower, saying he wanted to meet "[his] accuser," as well as "the person who illegally gave this information" to the whistleblower.

"Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!" he wrote on September 30.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the State Department would follow the law as House Democrats seek documents and other information about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Pompeo was on the line during Trump's Ukraine phone call in July, said his department has yet to turn over any documents but intends to follow a proper review.

The reports about the existence of a second whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine scandal followed growing discontent within Trump's own Republican Party.

Republican senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Susan Collins expressed concerns about Trump reaching out to foreign countries, following the US president's request to China on Friday to investigate Biden's son, who has business dealings in China.

