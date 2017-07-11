Second Trump-Biden debate officially canceled

The second US presidential debate planned for October 15 was canceled by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday, as the event's format was thrown into disarray following US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

On Thursday, organizers called for a "virtual debate" to be held instead of the planned "town hall" format in Miami, Florida. Trump swiftly rejected the proposal and asked for the dates to be pushed back. However, the campaign of Trump's opponent, Joe Biden, objected to changing the dates.

The Trump campaign later offered to hold the debates in person as scheduled following the all clear from the president's doctors to hold public events starting Saturday.

However, the commission said it would not reverse its decision, citing health concerns as both candidates would appear together on stage and take questions from an audience of voters.

The third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still expected to take place.

wmr /dj (AP, Reuters)

More to come...