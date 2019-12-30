 Second day of strike at Germanwings strands 60 flights | News | DW | 31.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Second day of strike at Germanwings strands 60 flights

Striking cabin crews have kept 60 Germanwings' flights grounded on day-two of their New Year's protest. The worst affected airports were at Hamburg and Berlin, but chaos was largely avoided.

Streik bei Germanwings - Köln (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

German cabin crew union UFO stuck by its threat Tuesday to extend its three-day stoppage beyond New Year's Day as Lufthansa via its subsidiary airlines played down the strike impact for the traveling public.

"Whoever couldn't fly today was already informed two days ago," said a spokesman for Eurowings, Lufthansa's main subsidiary which uses Germanwings planes.

Read more: Row goes beyond cabin crew demands

UFO, which officially is striking over collective part-time rules, represents 1,400 members whose Germanwings jobs are to be merged into Eurowings.

Already, 30 Germanwings planes nominally fill 20% of Eurowings' scheduled operations.

UFO [Independent Flight Attendants Organization] on Tuesday described strike participation "almost exclusively by female flight attendants" as enormous.

Grounded at Hamburg, Berlin, Munich

Of the 60 flights canceled, 22 involved takeoffs and landings in Hamburg, 20 at Berlin's Tegel airport and 18 in Munich.

Frankfurt's operator Fraport said it was unaffected because Germanwings was not included in the winter flight schedule serving Germany's financial hub.

German Rail (Deutsche Bahn) said a rush switch by Germanwings passengers to long-distance rail did not materialize Tuesday, instead describing its New Year's Eve operations as a "normal travel day."

The bitter months-long dispute between UFO and Lufthansa as parent company resulted in a November stoppage impacting 1,500 flights and 200,000 passengers and the recent involvement of arbitrators.

At Eurowings another union Verdi is reputed to have a large foothold among staff.

Lufthansa has questioned the trade union credentials of UFO, an organization set up in 1992, which now says it represents more than 30,000 members. 

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Bitter Lufthansa-union row goes beyond worker demands

Thousands of German travelers have had their New Year plans upended by strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary Germanwings. The dispute is with a union representing cabin crew. And it is becoming increasingly bitter. (30.12.2019)  

German union calls strike at Germanwings starting Monday

Cabin crew union UFO has called a three-day strike at Germanwings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, after what it calls 'failed' arbitration talks. Stoppages are to run for the entirety of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. (27.12.2019)  

WWW links

UFO — statement in German

UFO: Lufthansa offer on part-time work a 'ruse'

Lufthansa Group

Operations worldwide with 135,534 employees

Related content

Deutschland Flugverkehr l Streik - Eurowings streicht mehr als 170 Flüge

Bitter Lufthansa-union row goes beyond worker demands 30.12.2019

Thousands of German travelers have had their New Year plans upended by strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary Germanwings. The dispute is with a union representing cabin crew. And it is becoming increasingly bitter.

Linienflugzeug im Anflug

Germany's Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to strike 30.12.2019

Lufthansa's budget carrier cancelled flights scheduled for the next three days as flight attendants at sister company Germanwings prepared to strike. The cancellations will impact several airports across Germany.

Deutschland Symbolbild Streik Gewerkschaft Ufo gegen Lufthansa

German union calls strike at Germanwings starting Monday 27.12.2019

Cabin crew union UFO has called a three-day strike at Germanwings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, after what it calls 'failed' arbitration talks. Stoppages are to run for the entirety of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement