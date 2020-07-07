Secluded Treasures & Tax Incentives - The Freeport System

Or do tax advantages also play a role?

Whether in Singapore, Switzerland or Luxembourg, a discreet service is on the rise worldwide: the storage of art, gold, wines or classic cars in secure bonded warehouses known as "freeports”. The operating countries advertise the advantages of the warehouses: they are highly secured and, as long as valuables are stored there, the owners are spared both customs duties and VAT.

But these freeports have elicited strong criticism from the worlds of both art and finance. Freeports could serve as legal loopholes for tax avoidance and the underground economy, critics say. Originally created as temporary transit zones, more and more often these treasures are simply being "parked" there long-term, often anonymously, to take advantage of low interest rates. Goods could also be resold within the depots - something that poses a risk for non-transparent transactions.

How much wealth is hidden behind the walls of the secret storage facilities? And why do politicians support the construction and operation of such bonded warehouses? This film goes on a search for clues in the discreet world of art logistics and peers behind the scenes at some of these extraordinary places.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 04.05.2022 – 01:15 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 04:15 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 18.15 UTC

THU 05.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 07.05.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 08.05.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 05.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 08.05.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3