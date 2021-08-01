Sebastian Vettel is a German Formula One racing driver, currently employed by Ferrari. He a four-time drivers' champion, having won the Formula One series in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Since the 2007 season Sebastian Vettel, born in 1987, has been a fixture in F1 racing - breaking almost every record for being "the youngest": The youngest driver to score a championship point the youngest to secure a pole position, the youngest race winner, the youngest F1 champion, the youngest to win two successive championships, then three, then four.