Sebastian Vettel is a German Formula One racing driver, currently employed by Ferrari. He a four-time drivers' champion, having won the Formula One series in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.
Since the 2007 season Sebastian Vettel, born in 1987, has been a fixture in F1 racing - breaking almost every record for being "the youngest": The youngest driver to score a championship point the youngest to secure a pole position, the youngest race winner, the youngest F1 champion, the youngest to win two successive championships, then three, then four.
Pierre Gasly took advantage of a chaotic race at Monza to claim a maiden Grand Prix win from 10th on the grid. Lewis Hamilton finished down in seventh, but he was far from the biggest underachiever in Italy.
Lewis Hamilton was top of the podium in Mexico, recovering from a bad start to finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. But the Briton's quest for a sixth driver's championship must wait until Austin after Bottas came third.