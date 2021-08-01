Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is a German Formula One racing driver, currently employed by Ferrari. He a four-time drivers' champion, having won the Formula One series in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Since the 2007 season Sebastian Vettel, born in 1987, has been a fixture in F1 racing - breaking almost every record for being "the youngest": The youngest driver to score a championship point the youngest to secure a pole position, the youngest race winner, the youngest F1 champion, the youngest to win two successive championships, then three, then four.

Race winner, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France celebrates on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)

F1: Esteban Ocon wins first ever Grand Prix with victory in Hungary 01.08.2021

Esteban Ocon soaked up the champagne in Hungary after winning his first Formula One race. The Frenchman produced the drive of his life, pipping Sebastian Vettel to the checkered flag at the Hungaroring.
PEREZ Sergio mex, Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, portrait celebrating his victory at the podium during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 from June 04 to 06, 2021 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan - FORMULE 1 : Grand Prix d Azerbaidjan - Bakou - 06/06/2021 DPPI/PANORAMIC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00121012__B2_8429

Formula One: Perez finishes ahead of Vettel to win wild Azerbaijan Grand Prix 06.06.2021

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won a chaotic Grand Prix in Baku, finishing just ahead of German Sebastian Vettel after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton failed to finished. It's Perez's first victory for Red Bull.
Motorsport: Formel-1. Die von Aston Martin zur Verfügung gestellte Aufnahme zeigt Sebastian Vettel bei der Präsentation des neuen Formel-1-Wagens AMR21 des Herstellers Aston Martin. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sebastian Vettel: 'I will drive a lot faster than James Bond' 05.03.2021

It never really clicked at Ferrari for Sebastian Vettel. Now racing for a new team, which has just undergone a major rebrand, the German veteran driver tells DW he is looking forward to a fresh start.
Motorsport: Formel-1-Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Deutschland. Zweitplatzierter Sebastian Vettel aus Deutschland vom Team Scuderia Ferrari winkt aus der Tribüne.

Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari: One last time in red 12.12.2020

After the end of the 2020 season, Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari will go their separate ways. In 2021, the four-time world champion will be hoping for more joy with Aston Martin.
Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom Circuit in Sochi on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

F1: Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix after Hamilton time penalty 27.09.2020

A Mercedes driver did win the Russian Grand Prix but it wasn't the one everyone expected. Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag after Lewis Hamilton suffered a 10-second time penalty.

26.03.2017, Albert Park, Melbourne, Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, 23. - 26.03.2017 Podium in Melbourne: Sieger Sebastian Vettel (GER#5), Scuderia Ferrari, 2.Platz fÃ_r Lewis Hamilton (GB#44), Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, 3.Platz fÃ_r Valtteri Bottas (FIN#77), Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team |

Aston Martin look to shake up Formula 1 with Sebastian Vettel 10.09.2020

Aston Martin have made a huge statement of intent in signing Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 Formula 1 campaign. For Vettel it's a chance for reinvention and redemption as he says goodbye to an underwhelming Ferrari stint.
Sebastian Vettel (picture-alliance/dpa/Zuma/D. Oliveira)

Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career 10.09.2020

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for the newly rebranded Aston Martin works team in 2021 and beyond at the end of his sixth season with Ferrari. DW looks back at the German driver's F1 career.
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2020 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix on the podium with the trophy Pool via REUTERS/Luca Bruno

Formula One: Gasly takes shock Italian Grand Prix win after Hamilton penalty and Leclerc crash 06.09.2020

Pierre Gasly took advantage of a chaotic race at Monza to claim a maiden Grand Prix win from 10th on the grid. Lewis Hamilton finished down in seventh, but he was far from the biggest underachiever in Italy.

Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - August 16, 2020 Winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon

Formula 1: Peerless Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix to extend lead 16.08.2020

Championship leader and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to win his 88th Grand Prix and extend his title lead. Max Verstappen capitalized on Valtteri Bottas' poor start to finish second.
Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 9, 2020 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates his win on the podium after the race Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

F1: Max Verstappen wins the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 09.08.2020

Flying Dutchman Max Verstappen produced a brilliant drive at Silverstone to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. The Red Bull victory denied Mercedes victory for the first time in 2020, but they took the podium spots.
Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 19, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium with the trophy Joe Klamar/Pool via REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix 19.07.2020

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, his second win in a row. The Briton will go in to his home race on top of the standings, after Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to second.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 01: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

As F1 tries to go racing in a pandemic, what's changed? 02.07.2020

The F1 season is finally set to start in Austria. A lot's changed in lockdown — many teams feared for their finances, while some drivers discovered either their inner online gamers, or perhaps their political conscience.
HANDOUT - 09.06.2020, Großbritannien, Brackley: ARCHIV - Fahrer Lewis Hamilton (r) vom Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formel 1 Team bei den Formel-1-Testfahrten in Silverstone. (zu dpa «Kleinere Teams, Masken, keine Promis: Die Formel 1 während Corona» am 30.06.2020) Foto: Steve Etherington/MediaPortal Daimler AG/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

F1 2020: The teams and drivers 02.07.2020

Questions remain ahead of the shortened Formula One season. Will Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton continue to dominate? What can Sebastian Vettel do in his final season with Ferrari? DW analyzes the teams and drivers in 2020.
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves after the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Vettel grabbed pole position for the race. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

F1: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after the season 12.05.2020

Sebastian Vettel is moving on from Ferrari after the current season. After winning four straight driver's championships with Red Bull, the German Formula One driver has thus far come up empty with the Italian team.
08.06.2019, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA, 07. - 09.06.2019 , im Bild Poleposition fÃ_r Sebastian Vettel (GER#5), Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, 2.Startplatz fÃ_r Lewis Hamilton (GB#44), Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 3.Startplstz fÃ_r Charles Leclerc (MCO#16), Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Foto Â© nordphoto / Bratic | Verwendung weltweit

F1: Who could challenge Lewis Hamilton in 2020? 01.12.2019

Yet again Lewis Hamilton has dominated the Formula 1 season, and is already the favorite to do the same in 2020. If Ferrari can't get their act together, Max Verstappen could emerge as Hamilton's closest rival.
Formula One F1 - Mexican Grand Prix - Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit, Mexico City, Mexico - October 27, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Mexico but title champagne remains on ice 27.10.2019

Lewis Hamilton was top of the podium in Mexico, recovering from a bad start to finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. But the Briton's quest for a sixth driver's championship must wait until Austin after Bottas came third.
Show more articles