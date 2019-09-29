Sebastian Kurz's People's Party ahead in Austria election: projection

Ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's People's Party (ÖVP) has secured a large percentage of votes in Austria's snap parliamentary elections, according projected figures released just after polls closed at 5 p.m. (1500 UTC).

Exit polls released by Austrian public broadcaster ORF showed Kurz's party projected to get 37.2%, an increase of 5.7% compared with the 2017 election.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) was set to lose 10 percentage points and could get 16%, a sign that the corruption scandal appeared to have damaged the party's reputation.

The center-left Social Democrats were projected to lose 4.9 percentage points and receive 22%, the party's worst results since World War II.

Some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Supporters of Austrian Peoples Party joyous over poll projections

'Ibiza scandal'

The vote followed the collapse in May of Kurz's coalition with FPÖ after a video sting scandal that forced the party's Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to step down. The footage filmed secretly on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza showed Strache appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help from a fake Russian backer.

Ahead of the polls, Kurz said he would hold talks with the FPÖ to form a possible coalition government, but also made clear that he would seek support from other parties as well, such as the Greens and the liberal Neos.

"We are optimistic. We have a clear goal for this election: To be number one," Kurz told reporters after casting his ballot in Vienna.

Kurz, 33, has emerged largely unscathed from the FPÖ scandal, even gaining voters from the FPÖ as its support has slipped to roughly a fifth of the electorate from just over a quarter in the last vote in 2017. On the left, there has been some shift in support from the Social Democrats (SPÖ) to the resurgent Greens.

Top election themes

While immigration was the top voter concern during the previous election in 2017, surveys suggested that most of the voters were more concerned about climate change this time around.

Pre-election opinion polls showed that concerns over climate helped the Greens surge from less than 4% in the last election, when they crashed out of parliament, to around 13% now.

Given the reason the election was called, corruption in public life and party financing were also prominent themes in the campaign, as well as more bread-and-butter issues like social care.

As the campaign wound up last week, the FPÖ sought to focus voters' attention on its core issue of migration, railing against immigrants in general and Muslims in particular, rather than addressing recent scandals that have eroded its support.

Since World War II, either the ÖVP or the SPÖ has always governed Austria, and for 44 years in total, the two ruled together, but it was Kurz who ended their last partnership, leading to the 2017 polls.

