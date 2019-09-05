 Searching for music′s genome in ′The Brahms Code′ | Music | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Searching for music's genome in 'The Brahms Code'

Probing the music of Johannes Brahms together with star maestro Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, a new DW music documentary turns out to be a challenge and an adventure.

DW-Film Brahms Code | Probe (Julia Baier)

At the beginning of the Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, the timpani sound out relentlessly. With the composer having worked on the symphony for 14 years, it's as though the rhythm is saying, "This is exactly as it must be."

"This music is magnificent. Not only because it reflects the time it was written in. It's also a soundtrack of our own time," says conductor Paavo Järvi in the first few minutes of the film The Brahms Code, promising an intriguing 90-minute journey into the depths of the symphonic art of this composer.

Allies on the road again

The Estonian maestro Järvi explores the four symphonies of the North German composer Johannes Brahms together with the musicians of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen(German Chamber Philharmonic of Bremen). Probing and searching, laughing and sometimes arguing, the formation seems more like an amalgamation of soloists than a classical orchestra.

Orchestral musicians in black walk down a street (Julia Baier)

Discoverers, entrepreneurs, allies in music: Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen

The musicians are filmed during rehearsals and at a performance of the cycle in Paris — in the historic Theatre de Champs Elysees. "To perform a whole cycle in this city is of course insane," says flutist Bettina Wild. "Two concerts back to back, just with our symphonies and no soloist to pull in a crowd. We and our Brahms, nothing else — that's a sensation!"

Music as a common endeavor of strong individuals has been the ethos and recipe of success for the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen since its early days. Founded as an association of music students with a common purpose and self-management, the orchestra reinvents itself with every new project.

With Paavo Järvi, one of the world's busiest conductors, the Kammerphilharmonie performed its way into the top echelons of the world's orchestras roughly 15 years ago and has stayed there. The complete recording of Beethoven's symphonies set standards. That was followed by the Schumann symphony cycle — and now the Brahms.

Poster of the bearded old Brahms with his birth and death dates (DW)

An almost divine figure

"In the past few years I have performed mostly Brahms with the Kammerphilharmonie," says Paavo Järvi. "It's almost a religious ritual for the orchestra to rehearse intensively before every concert, regardless of how often they've already played the piece. It's about discovering new colors, nuances and facets each time."

A triology of composers

Probing musical details to this level of depth and finding the spiritual content of each measure is a luxury that only few orchestras enjoy. The viewer shares in that process in The Brahms Code.

Film cresw on a street in Paris (Julia Baier)

Christian Berger and the team filming in Paris

It's the third music documentary in which DW film director Christian Berger accompanies the working process of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and conductor Paavo Järvi. In the earlier films The Beethoven Project of 2010 and Schumann at Pier 2 (2012), the film crew and the artists developed a level of mutual trust and familiarity that made the new Brahms film possible.

"Although eight years have passed since the first film," says Christian Berger, "this orchestra was special and has remained so. The first film was a portrait of the orchestra and the conductor. In the second, we concentrated on Schumann's symphonies and elaborately staged the music itself — essentially organizing a whole concert for the film production. The Brahms film is both, presenting the musicians and the conductor as partners in dialogue and moving seamlessly from there to the concert recordings in Paris.

The final result is fabulous music with new insights into "old" Brahms. For example, Järvi compares the tempos of the Symphony No. 2 to the dancelike, lilting and elegant image of Spanish Lipizzan horses. At another point he hears a "crazy German tango in the music."

Conductor Paavo Järvi and musicians in performance (Julia Baier)

The orchestra rehearses intensively before each performance — no matter how often they've already performed the piece

The people behind the music

Although the charismatic maestro Paavo Järvi occupies center stage, director Christian Berger succeeds in drawing other orchestral musicians out of their anonymity. "I wanted to get away from the image of the heroic conductor who does everything and plays the orchestra like an instrument," says Berger. "Each orchestral musician is an artist with his own ideas and his own interpretations."

At one point, horn player Elke Schulze Höckelmann rebels against the maestro's directive to hold a formato as long as possible. "The longer the pause is, the more difficult it is to start playing again," says Höckelmann. "You have to balance holding back against staying in the flow."

Split screen with a female horn player and a camera man with the instrument on his display | Dreh (Beate Wolf)

One meets the individuals behind the instruments, such as horn player Elke Schulze Höckelmann

"That's what interests me as a director and a viewer," says Christian Berger. "I hope others find it interesting too. Maybe you'll understand better how an orchestra works, what kind of people sit at the timpani or the cello, and what a concertmaster does."

At the end of the film, one feels one has made new acquaintances, orchestral musicians who will never be perceived as a mass phenomenon again. And of having taken a step closer to Brahms — even though, to quote Paavo Järvi, he "remains a sort of divine figure."

The two-part film The Brahms Code will be broadcast by DW-TV on October 13 and 14 and is available as video on demand on "DW Documentary" and YouTube. 

Broadcast times:
Part 1
Fr., Oct. 11, 2019 — 1:15 a.m. CET 
Fr., Oct. 11, 2019 — 5:15 a.m. CET
Sa., Oct. 12, 2019 — 3:15 p.m. CET
So., Oct. 13, 2019 — 7:15 p.m. CET
Mo., Oct. 14, 2019 — 9:15 a.m. CET

Part 2
Fr., Oct. 18, 2019 — 1:15 a.m. CET
Fr., Oct. 18, 2019 — 5:15 a.m. CET
Sa., Oct. 19, 2019 — 3:15 p.m. CET
So., Oct. 20, 2019 — 7:15 p.m. CET
Mo., Oct. 21, 2019 — 9:15 a.m. CET 

Vancouver CET -7 | New York CET -4 | Sao Paulo CET -3

New Delhi CET +5,5 | Bangkok CET +7 | Hong Kong CET +8

DW recommends

Schumann at Pier2: An audiovisual journey through the symphonic universe of Robert Schumann

The award-winning concert film debuts at Berlin's Kino International movie theater on October 26. Produced by Deutsche Welle and partners, Schumann at Pier2 offers a fresh take on Robert Schumann’s symphonies. (26.10.2012)  

Prestigious Gold Panda Award for DW documentary

Co-produced by Deutsche Welle (DW), Unitel Classica and Radio Bremen, classical music documentary "Schumann at Pier2" has been awarded a top prize at the 2013 Sichuan TV Festival in China. (20.11.2013)  

Music and journalism: The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen 'harmonizes' in Tunisia

In a project by the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen Tunisian students rehearsed with professional musicians. DW Akademie joined with a mobile reporting workshop. (22.06.2018)  

Paavo Jarvi on changing old habits in concerts

Paavo Jarvi, conductor of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, says tradition and logic are crucial to interpreting a piece of music. His ensemble is orchestra-in-residence at this year's Beethovenfest Bonn. (09.10.2010)  

Paavo Järvi: Beethoven 'leaves everybody behind'

The star conductor from Estonia has served as artistic director for the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen since 2004. He tells DW what he thinks music reveals about the "German soul." (30.10.2013)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Beethoven Project - Part 1 # 09.10.2010 # In Focus  

Related content

TV-Musikproduktionen: Dirigent Paavo Järvi

The Brahms Code 05.09.2019

Paavo Järvi: The Estonian star conductor has rediscovered the four symphonies by Johannes Brahms. The film follows him and the orchestra at rehearsals, in the studio and at concerts.

Future Lab Tunisia

Music and journalism: The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen 'harmonizes' in Tunisia 22.06.2018

In a project by the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen Tunisian students rehearsed with professional musicians. DW Akademie joined with a mobile reporting workshop.

Bamberger Symphoniker Daniil Trifonov

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden 17.07.2019

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival.

Advertisement

News

Diahann Carroll smiles (picture-alliance/MediaPunch Inc.)

Diahann Carroll, pioneering African American actor, dies at 84

With the 1960s sitcom "Julia," Diahann Carroll became the first black woman to star in her own TV show. On stage, screen and in song, she often played roles once considered the territory of white women.  

Arts.21

Translator and publisher Katy Derbyshire behind the books nominated for the German Bookprize (DW)

Exciting Debuts and Powerful Subjects

The German Book Prize: a springboard for many literary careers, and always a hot discussion topic. This year's nominees have seldom been so young. Translator Katy Derbyshire reviews the six books on the short list.  

Music

Coverbild von The Beatles Abbey Road (picture-alliance/maxppp/Selva/Leemage)

'Abbey Road': Iconic Beatles album turns 50

The Beatles cross an intersection single file. In the background, a white Volkswagen Beetle. The photo made music history – as did the "Abbey Road" album for which it was taken, the last recorded by The Beatles.  

Arts.21

Ausstellung C/O Berlin Foundation | Boris Mikhailov Before Sleep After Drinking (Boris Mikhailov . VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019)

Chronicle of Decay - Boris Mikhailov

Boris Mikhailov chronicled the decay of former Eastern bloc countries in starkly documentary images, yet his work remained largely unpublished until the 1990s. Today, he is one of the leading contemporary photographers of the post-Soviet generation.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  