Search for bodies in Derna continues after Libya floods

09/15/2023September 15, 2023Large parts of the coastal city Derna were swept away after torrential rain in Libya caused two dams on the Wadi Derna river to burst. Now there are concerns about the spread of disease, as the search for bodies lying among the ruins continues.