News

Sea-Watch: Italian court lifts house arrest order for German captain

Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old German captain of a migrant rescue vessel, was detained in Italy after refusing to stand down in the face of military orders. Italy had banned the Sea-Watch ship from entering its waters.

A person displays a sign saying #FreeCarola

Italian judge Alessandra Vella on Tuesday ruled that Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete had not acted against the law when she refused to comply with a ban on entering Italy's territorial waters.

Italian prosecutors requested the judge uphold a house arrest order in place since she was detained over the weekend. But the judge overturned the order, saying Rackete was "doing her duty saving human lives."

"We are relieved our captain is free," Sea-Watch International said in a tweet. "There were no grounds to keep her arrested, as her only 'wrongdoing' was to enforce human rights on the Mediterranean and to take responsibility where none of the European governments did."

Rackete captained a vessel carrying more than 40 migrants. After weeks at sea, she decided to port in Lampedusa, dismissing a military order banning her vessel from entering Italian territorial waters. While attempting to dock her ship, she rammed into a police boat that was trying to block her maneuvers.

Read more: Europe's migrant rescue boats face uncertain future

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


Trafficking claims

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the far-right League Party, has threatened to use any means necessary to prevent vessels rescuing migrants off the coast of Libya from entering Italy. He has accused them of human trafficking.

But Sicily-based prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio on Tuesday told Italian lawmakers that investigators have yet to find evidence that rescue vessels, such as the Sea-Watch 3, were implicated in a trafficking scheme to funnel migrants to Europe

Human rights groups have criticized Salvini's "repressive management of the migratory phenomenon," saying it undermines the EU's core values.

Nearly half a million irregular migrants have crossed the central Mediterranean and made landfall in Italy since 2015, according to the International Organization for Migration. Since January 340 migrants have died attempting the dangerous journey.

Read more: Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities? 

Watch video 02:13

Captain of Sea-Watch 3 arrested after docking

