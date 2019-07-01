Sea-Watch: Italian court lifts house arrest order for German captain

Italian judge Alessandra Vella on Tuesday ruled that Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete had not acted against the law when she refused to comply with a ban on entering Italy's territorial waters.

Italian prosecutors requested the judge uphold a house arrest order in place since she was detained over the weekend. But the judge overturned the order, saying Rackete was "doing her duty saving human lives."

More to follow...

ls/amp (Reuters, dpa)