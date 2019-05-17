 Sea-Watch 3 migrant rescue ship released by Italian authorities | News | DW | 01.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sea-Watch 3 migrant rescue ship released by Italian authorities

The German rescue ship has been released after three weeks in custody. The vessel had rescued migrants off Libya before being impounded.

The migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 (picture-alliance/dpa/Sea-Watch.org/C. Grodotzki)

The German NGO Sea-Watch announced that its ship Sea-Watch 3 was released by Italian authorities Saturday after being impounded nearly three weeks ago.

A tweet by the organization read: "The Sea-Watch 3 is free! We just received the official news that our ship is no longer confiscated and can return to deployment."

The ship was initially prohibited from docking in Italy after rescuing 65 migrants off the coast of Libya in mid-May. Its request to dock in Lampedusa was blocked by Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, but his decision was eventually overturned by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which said Salvini's actions violated international law.

Salvini claimed the captain of the ship, Arturo Centore, had illegally entered Italian waters, yet Sea-Watch countered that he only did so after several of those rescued threatened to kill themselves if they were not allowed to disembark in Italy.

Salvini, an immigration hardliner, has called organizations like Sea Watch, "traffickers, not rescuers."

  • SOS head coordinator Nick Romaniuk and rubber boat (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    First on site

    At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, the search-and-rescue vessel Aquarius, along with the Libyan coast guard, was alerted by the Italian Rescue Maritime Coordination Center (IMRCC) that a rubber boat was in distress in international waters. Aquarius is manned by rescue workers from SOS Mediteranee, medics from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and a nautical and technical crew.

  • People in a rubber boat in the Mediterranean (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    People in distress

    Aquarius made first contact with the rubber boat in international waters at around 11:00 a.m. Soon after, the SOS head coordinator was informed by IMRCC that the Libyan coastguard would take charge of the rescue operation. As people in the overcrowded rubber boat, visibly in distress, waved frantically, Aquarius was instructed to standby and wait for further instructions.

  • Two men help an exhausted rescued woman on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Helping hand

    Two hours later, and with no Libyan coastguard in sight, the Aquarius was able to convince the IMRCC and the Libyans to allow them to rescue children, women and families. They evacuated 39 vulnerable people. They had to leave the remaining 80-90 men on the rubber boat to the Libyan coastguard. The Aquarius has the capacity to carry 500 rescued people.

  • MSF teammates hug MSF nurse Sylvie (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    All in it together

    MSF nurse Sylvie was on board the Aquarius' fast-speed rescue boat, whose personnel identified medical and vulnerable cases later evacuated to the NGO ship. Over the course of three missions, the staff saved 292 people from more than 20 countries, the majority from sub-Saharan Africa. Besides showing signs of dehydration, exhaustion and weakness, some also displayed signs of physical abuse.

  • MSF logistician Francois interacts with two children on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Having fun

    As parents rested on the ship's deck, MSF logistician Francois took a moment to interact with the newly arrived children. Those rescued got a chance to bond with the ship's crew as well as to express themselves in safe and secure surroundings.

  • A doctor sits behind a desk and asks questions of a man with children (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Doctor's orders

    Dr. Dan from California gave each new arrival a check-up to see whether anyone was in need of urgent medical care. Once on land, those rescued are examined by local medical staff in Italy.

  • A man sits on deck the Aquarius holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Holding tight in rough weather

    As the vessel pitched and rolled in strong winds, SOS Mediteranee team member Theo cuddled a child rescued the day before. "As a seaman it's your duty to save anybody in distress," he said. "We all shed tears yesterday. I had a baby and children in my arms. We helped some women. What's the most important is to get all these out people out of the water, to save them and for them to survive."

  • Woman sing and gesture aboard the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thanking the Lord

    As the Aquarius approached the Sicilian city of Messina, the designated Italian port of safety, many of the rescued women began singing French and English gospel songs praising the Lord and thanking him for safe passage across the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Francois helps men, women and children disembark from the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    On terra firma

    Francois personally helped all 292 men, women and children disembark. "Emotionally it was really hard, because once the last guy stepped out on shore, it was over. I could just call everyone and say disembarkation successfully finished, and then I felt empty."

  • A small boy kisses a man on his cheek (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thank-you kiss

    These lucky people made it to Europe. According to international NGOs figures, between 750,000 and 900,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers remain trapped in Libya, whose migrant detention centers the UN has called inhumane. Many see merely one way out: to attempt to cross one of the world's most deadly seas in rubber dinghies that can only be considered floating death traps.

    Author: Filip Warwick


'These people are desperate'

Sea-Watch spokesman Ruben Neugebauer said, "Such situations must be taken seriously, these people are desperate."

The ship was ultimately allowed to dock in Licata, Sicily. On Friday, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, head of the Council of Protestant Churches in Germany, flew to Sicily to visit crew members.  

"Allowing people to drown in the Mediterranean or send them back to gruesome camps in Libya is not an option for Europe," Bedford-Strohm said. "This death must stop."

Sea-Watch spokesman Neugebauer said that between five and 10 migrant vessels have been sighted on the Mediterranean each day in recent weeks, "There have been several deaths, because, among other things, the Italian navy has refused to help even though ships were nearby."

js/sms (dpa, epd)

Watch video 01:50

EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Italy seizes Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel

Italy's far-right interior minister has condemned the seizure of the ship, saying migrants on board should not have set foot in Italy. However, the condition of the refugees had swayed the authorities' opinion. (20.05.2019)  

Sea Watch sues Italy in European rights court

The Sea Watch 3 ship has been unable to reach a European port for weeks due to governments refusing to take in the migrants it is carrying. The situation on board has become critical, warned the German NGO. (29.01.2019)  

Over 100 African migrants feared dead in the Mediterranean

Aid groups fear that some 170 migrants could be dead after two dinghies sank in separate incidents after leaving Libya and Morocco. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has expressed his "deep sorrow." (19.01.2019)  

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome. (17.05.2019)  

Italy's Salvini orders ports to block ship carrying 65 migrants

A ship operated by the German rescue charity Sea Watch rescued more than 60 migrants near Libya. Italy's far-right interior minister said he doesn't want them "getting near Italian territorial waters." (15.05.2019)  

NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

The search-and-rescue ship Aquarius saved nearly 300 people in the Mediterranean Sea over Easter. European maritime authorities prevented the NGO workers from rescuing 80-90 men during one operation. (23.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants  

Related content

Mediterranea Saving Humans rettet Menschen in Seenot

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels 17.05.2019

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome.

Italien Migranten in Lampedusa

Migrants rescued in Mediterranean, taken to Italy and Malta as UNHCR acts 30.05.2019

Stranded migrants have been rescued by the Italian navy and taken to Lampedusa and Malta. The UN refugee agency has airlifted migrants, including babies, from Libya to Rome.

Rettungsschiff Sea-Watch 3

Italy seizes Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel 20.05.2019

Italy's far-right interior minister has condemned the seizure of the ship, saying migrants on board should not have set foot in Italy. However, the condition of the refugees had swayed the authorities' opinion.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  