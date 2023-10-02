Sea turtle poachers become their protectors
A Philippine initiative to protect sea turtles uses the experience of their former poachers. It is not only the turtles that benefit from the program.
Night visit to the beach
"Pawikan" is the name given by the inhabitants of the Philippine province of La Union to the endangered olive ridley sea turtles, whose females prefer the region's beaches as nesting sites. After successfully laying her eggs at night, this female laboriously drags herself back to the Gulf of Lingayen. She is observed by Carlos Tamayo, head of the local sea turtle conservation initiative CURMA.
On the hunt
Equipped with a wooden stick, a bucket and a headlamp, Johnny Manlugay searches for sea turtle egg nests every night on the beaches of La Union. The 55-year-old can easily spot nesting sites, having been trained to track the animals and their eggs by his grandfather, which his family traded or ate in his youth.
Sea turtles are endangered
But the animals, coveted for their eggs, meat and shells, are under species protection: Due to hunting and the loss of natural habitats, almost all sea turtle species are considered endangered. For that reason, the conservation initiative has turned former poachers...
Egg-stealing for a cause
...into allies in the fight to preserve the animals' species, by raising awareness and offering incentives. "We didn't know that poaching was illegal and that we shouldn't eat turtle eggs and meat," says Manlugay. He carefully transfers each egg into his pail, along with some sand from the turtle nests. These eggs will not make their way to the market, but...
Turtles hatchery
...but to a hatchery of the conservation program, where he receives four times what he might earn selling them. "We talked to the poachers, and it turned out that poaching was just a way for them to make a living. They had no choice," explains operations director Carlos Tomayo.
Hatching from protected nests
Sea turtles lay 100 eggs to a nest on average, while the numbers of nests range between 35 and 40 each season, which runs from October to February. Moving nests to hatcheries not only protects them from poachers, but also from environmental hazards, allowing baby turtles like this one to hatch safely.
A basin full of turtles
"Last season alone, for example, we had 75 nests and we released close to 9,000 hatchlings," Tamayo says, while taking a basin full of turtles to the beach to be released into the sea, accompanied by joyful spectators keen to watch the spectacle.
Waiting for release
In the tub, the newly hatched baby turtles wait impatiently for their instinctively predetermined march toward the sea. The females will one day try to return to this very beach to lay their eggs - males remain in the sea all their lives.
Scurrying towards the sea
Tourists flock to the spectacle of the blue-grey hatchlings scurrying madly down the sloping beach to reach the water after they are released.
Locals benefit from species conservation
Former poacher Jessie Cabagbag, who grew up eating turtle meat and eggs, says the extra income from egg collection is a big help to his family, which lives mainly from fishing. On La Union beach, he helps Carlos Tamayo tag mother turtles to monitor the animals' populations
The new brood leaves the beach
The successful release of a new brood also makes the former poachers happy: "I am really proud. Even our neighbors appreciate what I do, because it is not easy. I am happy that I can contribute to the conservation of the 'Pawikan'," Cabagbag says.
Chance of species preservation
The egg collectors' growing awareness of the threat to the sea turtles offers a chance to preserve the ancient reptiles. But whether this baby turtle will return to its birth beach remains uncertain. Every year, hundreds of thousands of sea turtles die as bycatch in longline fishing.