Sea-Eye migrants allowed to disembark in Malta

The 65 migrants on board the German-flagged rescue ship Alan Kurdi have been taken ashore to Malta and will be transferred to other European Union member states, the Maltese government said in a statement on Sunday.

None of the immigrants will remain in Malta, said Maltese Prime Minster Joseph Muscat, "as this case was not under the responsibility of the Maltese authorities." Three people on board in need of urgent medical attention will be immediately evacuated, he added.

Sea-eye earlier reported that all three had collapsed in the heat. Two of them are reportedly minors.

The ship's crew had asked for an emergency evacuation of the three passengers, a Maltese official cited by Germany's dpa news agency confirmed. Maltese authorities agreed to it.

Denied permission to dock

The ship had previously waited near the Italian island of Lampedusa. Two migrant rescue ships recently defied Italian authorities to dock without permission in Lampedusa, angering populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Sea-Eye said Italian police barred their entry, prompting them to set course for Malta.

In a deal negotiated with the European Commission and the German government, EU partners "will also take at least half of the 58 migrants" rescued separately by the Maltese navy.

kw/ng (AFP, dpa)

