Sea corridor from Cyprus to bring some relief to Gaza

Rosie Birchard
March 11, 2024

The aid ship Open Arms will be the first vessel to use a new maritime corridor set up to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza. Cypriot authorities say all permits have been granted and once scheduling issues have been resolved, the ship will depart.

