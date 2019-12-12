 Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon presses for independence vote | News | DW | 13.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon presses for independence vote

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has promised to put wheels into motion for a fresh referendum on independence from the UK. Her call for a transfer of powers was swiftly dismissed by Downing Street.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech to the media (picture-alliance/empics/J. Barlow)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said her devolved government would publish a "detailed democratic case" for a transfer of power from London to allow a fresh independence referendum in Scotland.

Sturgeon said the strong showing for her party in the UK general election a day earlier underlined the need for Scotland to be given another chance to vote on the issue.

Read more:  Opinion: Boris wins, but the UK loses

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pro-Brexit Conservative Party won a landslide victory on Thursday, clinching a clear majority nationwide. However, it lost seven of its 13 seats in Scotland.

"This is not about asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson or any other Westminster politician for permission," Sturgeon said on Friday after it emerged that her party had won in 48 of the 59 Scottish constituencies.

"It is an assertion of the democratic right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future," she added.

Addressing Johnson directly, she said: "You as the leader of a defeated party in Scotland have no right to stand in the way."

Sturgeon has already secured support from the devolved Scottish Parliament to ask London to trigger powers for a second referendum under Section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998.

Watch video 04:39

Scotland's aspirations for independence

She has promised to submit the proposal before the end of the year and hold the so-called "indyref2" in 2020. However, Johnson has ruled out approving the request.

Hours after Sturgeon spoke, Johnson's office said there would be no new referendum and that the 2014 vote had to be respected.  

"The Prime Minister made clear how he remained opposed to a second independence referendum, standing with the majority of people in Scotland who do not want to return to division and uncertainty," a statement read.

Although a 2014 independence referendum had been deemed a once-in-a-generation event, things have since changed. At the time, a major argument against independence was that it would leave Scotland outside the European Union.

  • Schottisches Einhorn mit Wappen

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    The Unicorn

    Yes, it's not a real animal. But Scottish culture is rich in myths and legends - so the unicorn seems to be a fitting choice as the country's national animal. It has been used in royal Scottish coats of arms since the 12th century. This specimen can be found on the walls of Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

  • Bildergalerie über Schottland

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Humble capital

    Edinburgh in the east of Scotland is the capital, but goes about its business quietly. While Glasgow may be the largest city, Scotland's houses of parliament and many national institutions are in Edinburgh.

  • Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2014

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Fringe Fever

    Edingburgh is not quiet when the Fringe arrives, the world's largest arts festival. The 25-day event features more than 2,500 shows in 200-plus venues. It's one of the capital's most famous attractions, after Edinburgh castle and the huge hills in the city. More than one million tickets are sold for the event, which brings some of the UK's best comedians and theater actors to town.

  • Bildergalerie über Schottland

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Not just Harry Potter

    There's more to Scottish literature than J.K. Rowling's Hogwarts - Robert Louis Stevenson came up with the Jekyll and Hyde series. But the father of Scottish literature is arguably Robert Burns who some consider the national poet. Scots around the world continue to celebrate the eighteenth century poet's birthday on January 25.

  • Bildergalerie über Schottland

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    The name's Bond ...

    Scots are also among some big names on the silver screen - like Sean Connery, who spent nearly two decades as James Bond and somehow survived all of those famous dangerous missions. These days, there's Ewan McGregor from Star Wars, Robbie Coltrane, James McAvoy, Robert Carlyle and Gerard Butler, to name a few.

  • Bildergalerie über Schottland

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Murray Mania

    In 2013, tennis player Andy Murray became the first British man to win the Wimbledon Championships since Fred Perry, 77 years earlier. Of course, when he loses, he's Scottish. But he has been very successful and won two medals for tennis at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Britain's most decorated Olympian is also a fellow Scot, track cyclist Chris Hoy.

  • Champions League Achtelfinale 2013 Celtic Glasgow Juventus Turin

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    The beautiful game

    Scottish Premiership teams may not be quite as famous as their counterparts south of the border. Still, teams like Celtic and Rangers attract a loyal following. These days, the Scottish national team's fans, the "Tartan Army," are known for wearing kilts and said to consume a lot of alcohol.

  • Schottischer Whisky

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Have a drink

    Scots do consume more alcohol than their neighbors - the figures for 2012 were 19 percent higher in Scotland than in England and Wales. So it's no surprise that life expectancy in some parts of Glasgow is among the lowest in the UK and is even on par with the Gaza Strip.

  • Bildergalerie Europas Königshäuser

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Smart cookies

    Despite having some of the poorest areas in the UK, a 2014 study suggests Scotland is the most highly educated nation in Europe. There are 15 universities across the country. Prince William studied at St. Andrews University where he met Kate Middleton, who would later become his wife and the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple bears the Scottish title of "Earl & Countess of Strathearn."

  • Red Hair Day in Breda

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Ginger Pride

    Scotland has the highest proportion of redheads of any country - some say it's because of a lack of sunlight. With around 15 percent of the country's population having "ginger" hair, they've clubbed together to even have their own "Ginger Pride" march in Edinburgh.

  • Bildergalerie über Schottland

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    The Scottish Pound

    The British Pound is printed by the Royal Bank of Scotland, and this causes confusion for some Englishmen, because they think the Scottish pound is a separate currency. Some shopkeepers have even been known to turn down British pound notes printed in Scotland. Depending on the result of the upcoming referendum, Scotland may really end up with its own currency.

  • Hadrianswall in Großbritannien

    12 things you need to know about Scotland

    Hadrian's Wall

    All of Hadrian's Wall, built during the Roman Empire, is actually south of the border between Scotland and England. Emperor Hadrian decided it was sensible to build a wall to keep the barbaric Scots out of the Empire. Could this be a border dispute in the making?


Britain voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%, but Scots voted by a large majority (62% to 38%) to remain part of the bloc — and now feel they are being pulled out of the bloc against their will.

England and Scotland passed the Acts of Union in 1707, having already shared the same monarch for more than a century, to become one kingdom with one parliament. A new Scottish parliament was established in 1999, giving Scotland devolved powers over matters such as education, health, agriculture and justice.

rc/msh (dpa, AP, EBU)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Could an independent Wales go it alone?

Wales is not too poor to be an independent nation. The ex-first minister of Wales believes so anyway, though others are less sure. So, how would Wales fare economically if it had to go it alone in a post-Brexit world? (09.08.2019)  

What Brexit uncertainty means for Scottish publishers

With the details of Brexit still unclear, many businesses are wondering how to proceed. At the Frankfurt Book Fair, DW asked Publishing Scotland representatives how Brexit developments are affecting their industry. (18.10.2019)  

Scottish court rules suspension of British Parliament 'unlawful'

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled that British PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful. But the court did not call for the suspension to be repealed. (11.09.2019)  

Scottish protesters call for independence from Britain

Thousands of people have descended on central Glasgow to demand Scotland's independence from Britain. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the crowd it was "time for Scotland to choose our own future." (02.11.2019)  

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives secure landslide victory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a comfortable majority — meaning fewer hurdles for the UK leader to fulfill his mantra of "get Brexit done." (13.12.2019)  

Opinion: Boris wins, but the UK loses

We're quick to bandy about words like momentous, stunning and historic. But this is such a moment. The outcome of the election will define UK politics for years to come. Is it headed for meltdown, asks Rob Mudge. (13.12.2019)  

Scotland wants to avoid Brexit but doesn't know how

Scottish voters overwhelmingly rejected Britain quitting the European Union. As Brexit draws nearer, many are anxious for Scotland to find a way out, but not necessarily at the price of leaving the United Kingdom. (17.08.2018)  

Ireland votes to ease divorce laws, back united Ireland

Exit polls have indicated a large majority in favor of easing restrictions on divorce, more than 20 years after it was first permitted. There was also a majority for a united Ireland. (26.05.2019)  

12 things you need to know about Scotland

DW has picked 12 things you need to know about Scotland, the self-proclaimed "best wee country in the world," ahead of its referendum to remain part of the United Kingdom or become an independent country. (15.09.2014)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Scotland's aspirations for independence  

Related content

Großbritannien Boris Johnson nach der Wahl 2019

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives win majority — as it happened 12.12.2019

Results show a sweeping victory for Boris Johnson's Conservatives and a historic defeat for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party as concerns over Brexit appeared to dominate.

England Premierminster Boris Johnson

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives secure landslide victory 13.12.2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a comfortable majority — meaning fewer hurdles for the UK leader to fulfill his mantra of "get Brexit done."

Großbritannien Tür von Number 10 Downing Street Eingang

UK election: What are the big issues? 12.12.2019

The UK general election is being billed as the most important to take place in decades. With Boris Johnson's Conservatives seeking a majority, and rivals desperate to alter course on Brexit, what are the key issues?

Advertisement