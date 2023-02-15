Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to quit — reports

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as the leader of Scotland's national government, according to media reports.

The leader of Scotland's devolved government in Edinburgh was expected to resign on Wednesday after eight years at the helm, several British media outlets reported.

Sturgeon has recently come under pressure over a stalled independence referendum push and after becoming embroiled in a row over transgender rights.

She became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party in the wake of a 2014 independence referendum, in which the country voted 55% to 45% to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

The planned resignation was reported by several UK media outlets, including the BBC and The Guardian newspaper.

More to come...