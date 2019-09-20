Scotland: Thousands march in pro-independence rally

A 2014 referendum saw 55% of voters opposing Scottish independence, but nationalists argue that the 2016 UK referendum in favor of Brexit calls for another vote. Scotland voted by 62 percent to stay in the EU.
Thousands of people on Saturday participated in a pro-independence rally in Edinburgh.
The calls for a fresh independence referendum are getting louder in Scotland just weeks before a possible British exit from the European Union.
The demonstrators were carrying Scottish flags, some wearing kilts and playing bagpipes, as they began their rally from Holyrood Park in the Scottish capital.
Joanna Cherry, a Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) lawmaker, was one of the prominent rally participants. Cherry was behind the successful legal challenge to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament last month. She was also one of the lawmakers that voted in favor of a law to force Johnson to ask the EU for more time to avoid leaving the 28-nation bloc without a deal.
All Under One Banner, the group that organized Saturday's rally, said they expect at least 100,000 people to participate in the pro-independence demonstration.
Calls for fresh referendum
Nationalists in Scotland are demanding a new independence referendum from Britain. Although Scotland voted against independence in 2014, pro-independence groups say the fact that Scottish people voted 62% to stay in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum shows that Scotland no longer wants to stay with Britain as it leaves the EU.
Nationalists have argued that some people voted against Scottish independence thinking it would guarantee their place inside the EU.
Nicola Sturgeon, first minister and leader of the SNP, argued that Brexit will devastate Scotland's economy. Sturgeon has lent her support for a second independence referendum in 2021.
A few pro-Union protesters held a counter-demonstration, carrying Union Jack flags.
shs/sms (AFP, dpa)
