Scotland set to make all period products free

Scotland on Tuesday was poised to become the first country in the world to make sanitary products free to all women.

The country's devolved parliament is expected to pass its first vote on legislation that would make products including tampons and sanitary pads freely available to all women in Scotland. It would also make the products available at public places such as community centers, youth clubs, and pharmacies.

Lawmaker Monica Lennon submitted a first draft of the proposed bill — called the Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill — in 2017.

"These are not luxury items. They are indeed essential and no one in Scotland should have to go without period products," Lennon said.

"We are changing the culture and it's really exciting that other countries right around the world are watching very closely to see what we do," she said.

Death knell for the 'tampon tax'

The measure is estimated to cost £24.1 million (€28.9 million, $31.2 million) each year.

In 2018, Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free sanitary products in schools, colleges, and universities.

Sanitary products in the UK are currently subject to a so-called "tampon tax" of 5%. The government had said it would abolish the unpopular tax in 2016, but the issue was pushed out of the spotlight by Brexit proceedings.

A government briefing on the bill listed Ireland, Canada, Australia, Kenya, India, Columbia, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Nigeria, Uganda, Lebanon and Trinidad and Tobago among the countries with no tax on period products.

Legislators will begin debating the plan on Tuesday at 17:00 GMT.

