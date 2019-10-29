 Scotland restores its peatlands to keep carbon in the ground | Global Ideas | DW | 31.10.2019

Global Ideas

Scotland restores its peatlands to keep carbon in the ground

Often overlooked as critical carbon sinks, peatlands store at least twice as much carbon as forests. After years of degredation, Scotland has increased its ambition in restoring these important areas.

Global Ideas Bogs in Scotland (SNH/Lorne Gill)

The burning Amazon rainforests, with their jaguars, monkeys and colourful birds, have grabbed global attention in a way the destruction of the world's mossy peatlands never has.

Yet protecting the world's peatlands, which store at least twice as much carbon as forests, is critical in the fight against climate change.

Read more: Newly discovered Congo peatland is key to protecting global climate 

Peatlands, also known as bogs, are created when the remains of plants are submerged in waterlogged lands, turning them over time into peat with the plants' carbon still stored inside. They cover around 3% of the world's land and are found in 175 countries, mostly in northern Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. 

Scotland has a particularly high coverage, with bogs amounting to 20% of it's of land (roughly 1.7 million hectares) mainly in its lesser-populated north and western islands.

Read more: Young mangrove defenders fight to save Panama's wetlands 

Decades of degradation

However the Scottish governmentestimates that roughly a third of the country's total —  roughly 600,000 hectares —  have been degraded. Scotland's peatlands, created mostly in areas left water-logged from the melting of Ice Age glaciers, lay untouched for thousands of years until farmers began to drain the land, building ditches so the water would run downhill into rivers.

While such ditches date back to Roman times in parts of Britain, their building intensified in Scotland in the 1950s with the advent of new machinery and government grants aimed at improving grazing.

Global Ideas Bogs in Scotland (SNH/Lorne Gill)

Peatlands in Scotland cover roughly 20% of its land

Without the bogs' acidic water there to preserve them, the dead plants in the peat start to degrade, releasing their carbon into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. The degradation is sped up by the sun and wind they are exposed to without their water coverage.

Restoration plans

To correct past mistakes, landowners are being offered grants by the Scottish government to block the drainage ditches their predecessors were encouraged to dig. A total of €16.3 million ($18 million) has been madeavailable this year. The hope is that 50,000 hectares will have been restored by the end of 2020, and 250,000 hectares by 2030. 

Read more: Peatlands: Neglected piece of the climate puzzle

The restoration happens in two ways according to Andrew McBride, who works for Scottish Natural Heritage, the government agency responsible for handing out grants. It can either involve a ditch being filled in with peat from nearby, or a wooden dam being built inside the ditch to slow down the loss of water and spread it across the bog.

When the ditches are blocked, rainwater increases the water level, erosion stops and within two years, plants such as moss return. Within five to fifteen years, the bogs are back to fully functioning, McBride said.

Speed is key

"We want to do things as quickly as possible," he told DW, "because obviously there's a climate emergency."

McBride says that landowners are often keen for restoration on their property as the farming benefits of drainage were not as great as previously thought. It only really improved the land right next to the bog, he says, adding that the drainage of ditches cause its own problems. On large estates, wandering sheep often fall into the ditches and can't get out.

Global Ideas Bogs in Scotland (SNH/Lorne Gill)

Peatlands can store up to twice as much carbon as forests.

Read more: In Colombia, locals fight to save a unique, disappearing habitat 

Scotland is also trying to restore bogs by cutting down trees. In the 1980s, the UK government introduced tax incentives encouraging landowners to drain bogs to plant trees. This was a double hit —  first drainage dried the land and then the trees sucked out even more of the moisture.

Although the trees absorbed carbon as they grew, that didn't cancel out the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere by the peatlands' destruction.

Protests from conservationists eventually ended the tax incentives and now even the Scottish government agency Forestry and Land Scotland is aiming to transform2,500 hectares of forest back into peatland over five years. 

Animal threats

Sheep and deer that eat and trample the plants are the third major threat to peat bogs. With natural predators such as wolves and lynx, long exterminated, deer have overrun much of Scotland, damaging many of its ecosystems. To try and control their numbers, deer management groups have been set up across Scotland.

Read more: Destruction of wetlands: swamp rats eating away at Louisiana's fragile coastline 

The groups are set up by neighboring landowners who work to keep deer numbers down, mainly by shooting the older animals. "Increasingly, deer management groups are expected to co-ordinate peatland projects and woodland extension projects as a contribution to the climate change agenda,” said Richard Cooke, chair of the Association of Deer Management Groups.

Fire in Indonesia (AFP/Wahyudi)

Firefighters dealing with peatland fire in Indonesia earlier this year

In April 2019, Scotland declared a 'climate emergency' and its government aims to reach ‘net zero' emissions by 2045. Emissions from peatlands are not currently included in the UK's official estimates but they will be in the future so unless they are restored, reducing Scotland's emissions will be much harder. 

Bogs across the world, and particularly in Europe, face similar problems to Scotland. Hans Joosten, a leading researcher on peat bogs, told DW about half those in Europe have been drained, particularly in the densely populated western, central and southern regions. 

Global preservation 

Across the world, countries are trying to restore their bogs like Scotland. InSouth Africa, conservation has been combined with poverty relief as the government's €56.6 ($63 million) ‘working for wetlands' programme has created 15,000 jobs in rewetting and controlling the erosion of 20 bogs.

Global Ideas Schottland Torflandschaften (SNH/Lorne Gill)

Restoring peatlands is key to reaching Scotland's climate targets

Read more:"Climate Bomb" in Indonesia 

While there has been no major new drainage in Europe since 1990, it continues elsewhere. Malaysia and Indonesia now account for half of the world's peatland emissions. Their tropical bogs havebeen drained so that products like palm oil can be grown, leading to frequent wildfires. In Uganda and Peru's Western Amazonia, peatlands are also increasingly being drained for agriculture.

Joosten dedicates his life to restoring bogs but is keen to emphasise that natural solutions will only ever be part of the solution to climate change. "Peatlands are not going to save the world,” he says, "we have to reduce our emissions ourselves, that will never be compensated by peatlands or by other ecosystems”.

  • Patches of ground surrounded by water

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A unique wetland

    It might look like a lake from above but it is actually a cienaga, a hillscape with fields and forests that transforms into a wetland when the river bursts over its banks. This area is a unique habitat and home to many diverse species. In Colombia alone there are around 1900 cienaga. The biggest of them, the Zapatosa, is under threat.

  • Palm oil plantation

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Palm oil production squeezes natural resources

    There are many reasons driving this threat. The forest is being cleared to make space for fields and palm oil production, which guzzles water resources and disturbs the natural balance of the environment. There are increasingly regular droughts, which destroy the trees that provide shade to the river bank.

  • Dense foliage along a river bank

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Toxic newcomer: the water hyacinth

    More invasive plants, like the water hyacinth, thrive in these conditions. The plant spreads quickly and prevents light reaching plants beneath, resulting in those in the water dying and fish unable to find enough food. The thick green coverage of plants slows down the flow of water, causing silt to gather on the banks.

  • Horses eating plants in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Refined taste

    There is a good reason why the horses stand in the water like this. Aside from cows, they are the only animal able to stomach the toxins in the water hyacinth.

  • Local fishermen and animals in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A local source of life

    The people living in this area often fish in the river without interference from any big fishing companies. They’ve introduced special measures in order to maintain the levels of fish: nets are big enough to allow smaller fish to slip away, and protected areas have also been created.

  • Reforestation in Columbia (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Keeping the trees alive

    Reforestation is also an important part of protecting the environment here. Seeds have been collected in the region and planted in tree nurseries by locals.

  • Bäume stehen im Uferwasser und spenden Schatten (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Life in the shade

    Trees like these offer fish shade and food by the river bank. Animals also benefit from eating the fruit that falls into the water. A steady food source results in lots of offspring, which in turn means a good catch for the fishermen. Through the care of newly planted trees the locals are taking control of their futures.

  • People grow food in their back gardens (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    The thriving back garden farms

    Locals are also growing food in "family gardens" to prepare themselves to survive the dry periods. Many of the houses already have a little piece of land which previously lay uncultivated. Today they are full of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

  • Locals also keep food like this bird (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Curious creatures

    Some locals also keep animals to provide them with meat and eggs. The neighbors organize among themselves who grows what to ensure a good diversity of food and so they can later trade with each other.


